Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: 14-year-old Boy Scores 35 Marks Each in All Subjects in Class 10 Board Exams
Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: Thirty-five is the minimum score required for passing in a subject in the SSC exam, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.
Image for representation
Maharashtra SSC Results 2020 | A 14-year-old boy from Beed has become the talk of the town after scoring 35 marks each in all the subjects in the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC-Class 10) examination.
Thirty-five is the minimum score required for passing in a subject in the SSC exam, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.
Dhananjay Nakhate (14), student of Rameshwar Vidyalay at Umri in Majalgao tehsil of Beed, got 35 marks each in
Marathi, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Technology, and Social Sciences, his father Narayan Nakhate, a farm labourer, said.
"Dhananjay was regular in school and also tried to study whenever he got time. I work in the fields of others," he said.
"Though Dhananjay has passed with just 35 per cent marks, I want him to study further. If he agrees for the same, I will try for his admission at a junior college in Majalgaon, which is 40 km away from Umri," he said.
The boy's father further said the result came as a surprise to them but at the same time, they were happy he passed the exams.
The villagers felicitated Dhananjay after his result came out, he said.
The boy has two elder siblings - one of them cleared Class 12 while the other one left studies after Class 11, he added.
Dhananjay said, "I was surprised with these numbers. I loved Hindi subject in school, but I wish to pursue higher studies in the science stream."
The boy also said he helps his parents in their work whenever he gets a holiday.
Live TV
- Faridabad
- Ghaziabad
- Gulbarga
- Guntur
- Gurgaon
- Guwahati
- Hyderabad
- Indore
- Jabalpur
- Jaipur
- Jamshedpur
- Jodhpur
- Kanpur
- Kolkata
- Kota
- Kozhikode
- Lucknow
- Ludhiana
- Madurai
- Mumbai
- Mysore
- Nagpur
- Noida
- Patna
- Pune
- Raipur
- Ranchi
- Shimla
- Surat
- Thrissur
- Trichy
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Udaipur
- Vadodara
- Visakhapatnam
- Warangal
- Andhra pradesh
- Assam
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Gujarat
- Haryana
- Himachal pradesh
- Jammu and kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Madhya pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West bengal
- FUEL TYPE PRICE CHANGE
- Petrol ₹ /L + 0.05
- Diesel ₹ 74.26/L + 0.05
Recommended For You
- Was Subway Surfers Really Designed to Honour Memory of its Creator's Deceased Child?
- Viral Photo Shows Hajj Pilgrims Social Distancing as They Circle around Kaaba in Mecca
- Rumor Mill Can Take A Break: Apple Confirms 2020 iPhones Will Not Arrive In September
- Why is Friendship Day Trending Today when India will Celebrate It on August 2?
- Players Take a Knee in Support of Black Lives Matter Movement as NBA Restarts in Florida 'Bubble'