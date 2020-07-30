Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: 14-year-old Boy Scores 35 Marks Each in All Subjects in Class 10 Board Exams

Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: Thirty-five is the minimum score required for passing in a subject in the SSC exam, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2020, 5:09 PM IST
Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: 14-year-old Boy Scores 35 Marks Each in All Subjects in Class 10 Board Exams
Image for representation

Maharashtra SSC Results 2020 | A 14-year-old boy from Beed has become the talk of the town after scoring 35 marks each in all the subjects in the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC-Class 10) examination.

Thirty-five is the minimum score required for passing in a subject in the SSC exam, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Dhananjay Nakhate (14), student of Rameshwar Vidyalay at Umri in Majalgao tehsil of Beed, got 35 marks each in

Marathi, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Technology, and Social Sciences, his father Narayan Nakhate, a farm labourer, said.

"Dhananjay was regular in school and also tried to study whenever he got time. I work in the fields of others," he said.

"Though Dhananjay has passed with just 35 per cent marks, I want him to study further. If he agrees for the same, I will try for his admission at a junior college in Majalgaon, which is 40 km away from Umri," he said.

The boy's father further said the result came as a surprise to them but at the same time, they were happy he passed the exams.

The villagers felicitated Dhananjay after his result came out, he said.

The boy has two elder siblings - one of them cleared Class 12 while the other one left studies after Class 11, he added.

Dhananjay said, "I was surprised with these numbers. I loved Hindi subject in school, but I wish to pursue higher studies in the science stream."

The boy also said he helps his parents in their work whenever he gets a holiday.

