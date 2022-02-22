Maharashtra SSC Students to Get Grace Marks in Drawing Exam: Varsha Gaikwad

The Maharashtra SSC or class 10 students who could not appear for their government drawing (elementary drawing exam) due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will be eligible for extra marks in the board exams. The marks will be awarded based on the students’ performance in the intermediate drawing exams held earlier, said Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Making the announcement in a tweet, Gaikwad added that the move will be beneficial for meritorious students in their final board performance. “SSC students of the 2021-22 batch, who were unable to take the Government Drawing (Elementry Drawing Exam) due to COVID-19 curbs, will be entitled to additional marks based on their grades in the Intermediate Drawing Exams held earlier. This will benefit meritorious students," tweeted Gaikwad. (sic)

Also read| Cancel Board Exams 2022: Students Demand Alternative to Offline Exams

The Maharashtra SSC or class 10 exams are slated to be held in offline mode beginning from March 15. The exam will go on for nearly 20 days and conclude on April 4. Meanwhile, the HSC or class 12 exams of the Maharashtra board will be held between March 4 to 30 in offline mode.

Advertisement

While the Maharashtra board is gearing up to conduct the exams smoothly, a large group has been opposing this move. Launching online campaigns and physical protests earlier last month, students demanded to cancel or postpone the physical exam and adopt an alternative assessment criterion to give marks

Students argue that since the classes were held online during the pandemic, holding offline exams will be unfair to them. Additionally, they state that holding the exams amidst the threat of the COVID-19 outbreak will put their lives in danger.

The decision of holding physical exams by many boards has also been challenged in the Supreme Court by class 10 and 12 students. Filing the plea on behalf of the students, advocate and child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai requested the apex court to issue a directive to cancel the board exams and adopt an alternative method of evaluation like the past two years. The plea has been approved by the top court for the hearing.

Read| UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exams Likely in April, UPMSP to Release Date Sheet Soon

Accepting the request for the urgent list of the writ petition, Chief Justice of Indian NV Ramana stated that the matter will be heard before the bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar tomorrow, February 23. Students have demanded an alternative mode of assessment as well as an improvement exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.