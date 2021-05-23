Maharashtra Suggested 'Non-Exam' Route for 12th Students: Gaikwad

Maharashtra had suggested a ‘non-exam’ route to promote class 12 students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Maharashtra State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad who was part of the meeting headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by stakeholders from across domains. “Health and mental well-being of children, their families must be our priority. Students, parents have been sharing their concerns regarding sitting for exams amid the pandemic," said Gaikwad.

Gaikwad and Sisodia who handles the education portfolio for the AAP government in Delhi were not in favor of holding exams and demanded that students should be assessed based on internal assessment. The Centre had suggested two routes - holding exams for only major papers or holding exams for 1.5 hours instead of three hours. Gaikwad had suggested a third route. She said, “Since most professional courses hold entrance exams for admissions, many experts are of the view that it is possible to evaluate the performance of a class 12th student based on a retroactive assessment model."

She adds, “Students have been studying in class 12th for over 14 months. Personally, I believe that we should remove the uncertainty regarding exams and take a decision that is in student’s interest."

“Our focus should now be in evolving a uniform assessment policy, vaccination of all teachers and eligible students, and safe resumption of schools, colleges campuses for the next academic year," said Gaikwad.

The meeting held today remains inconclusive and the Education Minister has sought detailed suggestions from states till May 25. Sources claim that the feedback would be sent to PMO as well before taking the final call.

While an official take is awaited, it seems unlikely that exams will be canceled. Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh who headed the meeting had said, “priority of the Government is to conduct all the examinations in a safe and secure environment."

