Maharashtra TET 2021 Postponed, Exam on October 31

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Pune, has deferred the date of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2021 and it will now be conducted on October 31. It was earlier scheduled for October 10.

The new date was released by the council on its official website in an official notice dated September 20 along with other details about the examination. The admit cards for the Maharashtra TET 2021 will be released on the official website of the council on October 14. The Maharashtra TET 2021 application process began on August 3 and ended on September 7.

Both papers I and II of the Maharashtra TET will be conducted on the same day but in different shifts. Paper I will be held on October 31, 2021, from 10:30 am to 1 pm, and paper II on October 31 from 2 pm to 4 pm. While paper I is for those willing to teach classes 1 to 5, and paper II is for classes 6 to 8.

The eligibility test is meant for candidates interested in teaching jobs in various government schools across Maharashtra. Candidates who manage to clear the exam will be issued a Maharashtra TET pass which is a prerequisite for applying for teaching jobs in schools in the state.

Paper I covers questions on Mathematics, English Marathi, Campus Study, Environmental Studies, Child Phycology and Pedagogy. In Paper II, the topics include English, Marathi, Social Science, Mathematics, Child Psychology and Pedagogy.

Both the papers will feature 150 multiple choice questions each and candidates will be given 90 minutes to solve the entire paper. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded one mark and there is no negative marking for wrong answers.

