Maharashtra TET 2021: Last Date to Apply Extended Till Sept 7; Check Details

The application deadline for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) 2021 has been extended once again by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Pune. According to the official notice, the last date to fill the form has been set at September 7. Candidates who wish to apply can register themselves for the test on the official website-mahatet.in. Earlier, the last date to fill the form was extended to September 5.

The examination is conducted for the recruitment of teachers who teach students of primary and upper primary government-run schools across the state. The application procedure started on August 3. The state-level test, MAHATET, is being conducted after a gap of two years.

In July, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, in a Twitter post, that this year around 10 lakh aspiring candidates will be appearing for the MAHATET 2021. Before applying for the examination, candidates are advised to go through the notice released on the website.

The admit card for the same will be available from September 29 and the exam will be conducted on October 10.

How to Apply for MAHATET2021:

Visit the official website of MAHATET2021. Click on the ‘registration new’ tab, then register for the exam and follow the application form. Fill in the required details carefully and upload your documents such as photographs and other required documents. Candidates can pay the registration fee online via debit card or credit card. Print a copy or two of the form for future reference.

About MAHATET2021:

Maharashtra TET exam is conducted on two levels with MCQs. The time duration of each paper is 150 minutes. Paper I is for those who wish to teach students from classes 1 to class 5 and Paper II is conducted for those who apply to teach from classes 6 to class 8. Both the papers include subjects such as Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Child Development and Pedagogy.

