Maharashtra TET to Have 15% Concession in Qualifying Marks for Defence Personnel, Families of Martyred Soldiers

Defence personnel and families of martyred soldiers applying for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will get 15 per cent concession in the qualifying marks. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, who resigned as the state education minister on June 30 announced the concession before signing off from her post.

Apart from the 15 per cent qualifying marks concession, she also announced the introduction of the happiness curriculum at all the government and aided Marathi medium schools for students of classes 1 to 8. It aims to provide overall development to the students including mental and physical well-being.

Taking to Twitter, Gaikwad wrote “A 15% concession in the qualifying marks for defence personnel & families of martyred soldiers in the Teacher Eligibility Test in Maharashtra. Protecting the country is the greatest service to the nation. It is our duty to stand by them and their families. #armyveterans”

Gaikwad’s resignation comes after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. He will be succeeded by Eknath Shinde. Thackeray was targeted Uddhav by Shinde and his allies for “compromising” on Balasaheb’s Hindutva and merging with the Congress and NCP.

Earlier, Gaikwad had announced that the state government distributed around Rs 215 crores for providing uniforms to government school students. A total of 35.92 lakh students from 65,620 government schools in Maharashtra will be provided two uniform sets under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, free of cost. Every year, to all girls from classes 1 to 8, and to all backward class boys in Zilla Parishad and local government schools, the uniforms are provided. These schools also get subsidy for fulfilling infrastructural needs and currently Rs 89.59 crore have been transferred to the district administration as part of the subsidy.

