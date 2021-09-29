CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#Punjab
Home » News » education-career » Maharashtra Timetable Process for New Colleges, Courses Postponed
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Timetable Process for New Colleges, Courses Postponed

The timetable has been postponed for a month (Representative image)

The timetable has been postponed for a month (Representative image)

The timetable for opening new colleges and introducing new courses has been postponed for a period of one month by the Maharashtra government as meetings mandated for the exercise could not be held amid the COVID19 pandemic, an official said.

The timetable for opening new colleges and introducing new courses was on Tuesday postponed for a period of one month by the Maharashtra government as meetings mandated for the exercise could not be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said.

As per Article 109 of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, a timetable is defined to decide the opening of new colleges, introducing new courses and curriculum, increasing the number of classes or batches and setting up of satellite centres, among others.

A statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said the pandemic affected the process of holding meetings to set up a timetable, adding that an ordinance will be issued soon to amend Article 109 to support the decision of postponement.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 29, 2021, 10:23 IST