Maharashtra Timetable Process for New Colleges, Courses Postponed

The timetable for opening new colleges and introducing new courses was on Tuesday postponed for a period of one month by the Maharashtra government as meetings mandated for the exercise could not be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said.

As per Article 109 of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, a timetable is defined to decide the opening of new colleges, introducing new courses and curriculum, increasing the number of classes or batches and setting up of satellite centres, among others.

A statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said the pandemic affected the process of holding meetings to set up a timetable, adding that an ordinance will be issued soon to amend Article 109 to support the decision of postponement.

