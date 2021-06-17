Maharashtra to Allow Admissions Without Transfer Certificates: Gaikwad

Maharashtra schools have restarted the admission process for 25 per cent reserved seats in entry-level classes under the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009, from June 11. However, several students and parents facing difficulty in admission due to a lack of transfer certificates / leaving certificates. Considering the issue, the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad has released a statement instructing schools to carry out the admission process on a provisional basis.

In a series of tweets, she wrote that many students are transferring out of schools due to financial reasons and some are being denied transfer/leaving certificates (TC/LC). Hence in such a case, not giving admission to a new school due to lack of TC/LC would be a violation under the RTE.

She tweeted that the state government has decided that admission cannot be denied due to lack of TC/LC and can be carried out by respective schools on a provisional basis.

She also tweeted that this rule is already being applied upto class 8 and now admission to class 9 and 10 will also be given on this basis.

“Students whose TC/LC is delayed or are unable to produce it may be given admission on a provisional basis by the new school. While schooling till Std 8th already provides for this under the RTE, this rule will also apply to Std. 9th, 10th." she tweeted.

She further instructed principals/administrators to ensure that the admission should not be denied for want of TC/LC and strict actions will be taken against the schools denying for admission. She added that for academic continuity, the birth/age proof of such a student has to be deemed sufficient to provide admission to a class appropriate to his/her age.

This year, the government has announced mass promotions for school students up to class 9 and class 11. Class 10 and 12 exams have also been suspended due to Covid-19. The state education board has opted for a no-examination route for the evaluation of results. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 12 result on the basis of internal assessment.

