Maharashtra to Award Average of Marks to SSC Students of Other Cancelled Geography Subjects

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday said it will award an average of marks obtained in other subjects for the Class 10 Geography paper, which was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the MSBSHSE had cancelled the Geography paper, which was scheduled for March 23.

"Since the pending Geography paper was cancelled, the board has decided to award SSC students an average of marks obtained in written examination of other subjects," a circular stated.

A similar rule will be applied in case of a vocational subject exam for differently-abled students, it stated.

"An average of marks obtained in written, oral, practical and internal evaluation of other subjects will be awarded for the subject," the notice read.

Over 17 lakh students appeared for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams in Maharashtra, which were scheduled between March 3 and 23.

