Maharashtra to Hold Re-Exam for Final Year Students Affected by Cyclone Tauktae

The Maharashtra Government has announced to conduct the final year undergraduate exams again for the students who have missed their tests due to the recent cyclone Tauktae. Students can contact their respective colleges regarding the same. The colleges will release the exam schedules for the remaining subjects.

State Minister of Higher and Technical Education Maharashtra Uday Samant asked the students who missed the final year of graduation due to the cyclone disaster not to worry and contact their respective colleges.

चक्रीवादळाच्या आपत्तीमुळे ज्या विद्यार्थ्यांच्या पदवीच्या अंतिम वर्षाच्या परीक्षा होऊ शकल्या नाहीत, अशा विद्यार्थ्यांनी काळजी करू नये. संबंधित विद्यार्थ्यांनी आपल्या महाविद्यालयाशी संपर्क साधावा. संबंधित महाविद्यालय विद्यार्थ्यांच्या राहिलेल्या परीक्षेचे वेळापत्रक जाहीर करेल.— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) May 17, 2021

All the universities across Maharashtra have been conducting the undergraduate final year examinations in online mode due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The state government has imposed strict restrictions to break the chain of Covid-19 spread. Keeping in view the ongoing lockdown, the state government has decided to conduct the exams online for graduation students.

Meanwhile, Mumbai University has also allowed its affiliated colleges to postpone final year last semester’s online examinations which were supposed to be held on Monday due to power cuts and lack of internet services after cyclone Tauktae hit the city. Over 450-degree colleges are affiliated with MU. More than 1.55 lakh students are taking the UG final year/last semester examinations of arts, commerce, and science programs. The exams have already been started from May 6 onwards in online mode. The exams are being conducted using virtual exam conducting systems, proctoring software, and digital assessment methods. The UG final year exams will conclude on May 21.

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has also postponed the postgraduate final year exams until further orders. The exam was scheduled to be held from June 24 onwards, however, it has been postponed as the resident doctors who are in their final year are busy treating COVID-19 patients. The surge in coronavirus cases in the state is also the reason behind the postponement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here