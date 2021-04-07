Maharashtra to Promote Class 9, 11 Students Without Exams

After announcing a mass promotion for students of classes 1 to 8, the Maharashtra Education Department has decided to promote class 9 and 11 students without holding final year exams. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier announced to promote students from classes 1 to 8 without final exams. This is a one-time move taken due to the rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic. However, class 10 and 12 students will be appearing for board exams.

A section of students who will be appearing for MSBHSE HSC and SSC exams too are demanding postponement and even cancellation of their exams amid rising COVID-19 cases. The Board, however, has announced to hold the exams as per the schedule and in offline mode. As a respite to students, the board had announced to hold special exams for those affected by COVID in June. The exact date for the same is not yet announced.

Further, Maharashtra Board has also announced to vaccinate all the staff on examination duty as well as allowed students to take exams in their own schools. Maharashtra Board will begin on April 23 and April 29 for classes 10 and 12, respectively.

The MSBSHSE will be conducting the board exams on a curtailed syllabus. The syllabus has been reduced by 25 per cent for all subjects of classes 10 and 12.

Nearly 30 lakh students appear for Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC exams every year. Last year, 15.75 lakh candidates had appeared for the SSC exams and 14.13 had appeared for HSC exams. To pass the exams, students need to obtain about 35 per cent marks in the board exams, as per the rules. Earlier there were reports that the passing marks requirement has been reduced to 25 per cent, however, the board has denied any such changes. The Maharashtra Board exams are held in April but because of the pandemic, the same was delayed this year as well as in 2020.

