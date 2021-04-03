Maharashtra to Promote Students from Classes 1 to 8 Without Exams, Decision on Classes 9, 11 Soon

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) or Maharashtra Board has decided to pass all students from classes 1 to 8 and promote them to the next class without the final year exams. The decision has been taken because of the loss of academic hours caused to students because of school shut down. Schools have been shut since mid-March 2020 as one of the measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Minister of School Education, Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter to make the announcement. “In view of the ongoing situation due to #Covid 19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. A decision regarding students of class 9th and 11th will soon be taken," she wrote.

There is no decision yet for students of classes 11th and 9th. Students had demanded online exams for these classes as the entire academic year has been held online. Gaikwad said that the decision regarding these classes will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, for the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th students’ exams will be held as per schedule. Even as exams are being held in offline mode, there are several relaxations offered by the board. The exam will be held on a curtailed syllabus. Further, the board has allowed students to take the exam in their respective schools. Students who have been affected by COVID-19 can appear for special exams to be held in June, the board had announced earlier. Every year around 30 lakh students appear for the Maharashtra Board exams.