Maharashtra to Reopen Schools for Classes 8 to 12 from July 15

The Maharashtra government has announced to reopen the schools in areas where no COVID-19 cases have been reported over the last month. Minister of School Education Department Varsha Gaikwad has announced that the schools in those areas have been allowed to resume offline classes for students of Class 8 to 12 from July 15 onwards.

Sharing a video message on her official video handle, she wrote that while the state government continues to promote remote learning and online education, they have also been working towards a safe resumption of schools in corona-free villages. She added that it has become a need of the hour to have a blended approach to education to reach out to the maximum number of students across the state.

A blended approach to education is the need of the hour in these difficult times. While we continue to promote remote learning & online education, we are also working towards safe resumption of schools in corona free villages. #BacktoSchool@CMOMaharashtra@bb_thorat pic.twitter.com/JKRugk7Vhz— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 7, 2021

She also asserted that all teachers and school staff must be vaccinated on priority before the resumption of offline classes. She wrote, “The government is sensitive to the possibility of a third wave. Hence, no laxity will be permitted”. The schools are instructed to strictly abide by the CoVid-19 safety guidelines and protocols laid down by the state government before re-opening the schools.

Gaikwad also gave an update on the measures and steps taken for COVID-19 prevention at the village level. As per the statement, an eight-members committed headed by the village Sarpanch will be formed to monitor the implementation of Covid-19 safety guidelines.

While the Chief Executive Officer of the local Zilla Parishad will supervise the operations and will review the situation regularly. The committee will also comprise collectors, school principals, and health officials. The schools will also have to follow all COVID standard operating procedures (SOP) and conduct timely temperature checks of students inside the campus.

Schools are also instructed to monitor the proper implementation of special distancing norms inside the campus. A maximum of fifteen to twenty students is allowed to sit in a classroom at once.

