Maharashtra to Reopen Schools from August 17, Vaccination Mandatory for Teachers

The Maharashtra State education minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced the reopening of schools in the state from August 17 for classes 5 to 8 in rural areas and for classes 8 to 12 in cities. A detailed SOP has also been released by the government in this regard according to which vaccination has been made compulsory for teachers and staff members.

“Safe resumption of schools is being considered to ensure all students have equal access to education amidst the pandemic," Gaikwad said, taking to the social media platform, Twitter.

Every school has been directed to formulate a safe transportation plan for its students. Schools have been asked to work in shifts or alternate days. Only 15-20 students have been advised to be present in class at a given time. One student will be seated per bench and a distance of six feet between benches must be maintained.

School hours are to be limited to three to four hours per day. No cultural or sporting events requiring a gathering will be permitted in schools. Schools will have to provide isolation facilities and tie-up with the local health departments in case of any emergency situation.

Students must bring a consent letter from their parents to be able to attend classes physically. “Consent of parents is paramount to us, 81% parents said in @scertmaha survey they want schools to reopen so on July 15, 8-12th Std. classes were started in corona free villages. Parents will have final say on physical presence of their wards, attendance norms have been relaxed," Gaikwad tweeted. (sic)

Municipal commissioners in Mumbai, Thane, and Collectors of the 11 districts where restrictions still continue have been asked to assess their local situation and accordingly decide on school reopening in their jurisdiction. A task force headed by the collector/commissioner has been constituted to monitor the resumption and safe operations of schools.

“In the event of sickness of the student or a family member, the student is advised to stay at home. It will be the responsibility of the school to ensure such a student’s learning gap is compensated by the school," the minister said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here