Maharashtra to Reopen Schools From January 24 in Areas With Fewer Coronavirus Cases

The Maharashtra government has accepted the proposal submitted by the School Education Department to reopen schools. Classes from primary to higher secondary will be allowed to attend physical schools from January 24. The schools, however, will only reopen in areas with a low Covid count. Maharashtra has adopted a decentralised approach where the local administrations will have the right to take a call on basis of the covid-19 situation in their area.

The state has taken a u-turn on its earlier decision. Maharashtra had first announced to shut schools till February 15, however, after demand from parents and students for reopening, the state has now decided to resume the on-campus classes again. Schools have been shut since mid-March on an on-off basis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The classes are being held online, however, students have reported heavy learning losses.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that schools will reopen for classes 1 to 12 amid strict Covid-19 protocols from January 24. “CM has agreed to our proposal," Gaikwad was quoted as saying by ANI.

Even as the classes were going on in online mode, children especially those from lower-income households were having issues keeping up. Learning gaps were reported from across the state. A section of parents and students had written to the Chief Minister seeking reopening of schools. The letter read, if malls can reopen, why not schools?

Last week, the Bombay High Court had expressed concern about the lack of a mobile network in 829 villages in the Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra which makes it difficult for the children there to attend online school. A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Pansare of the Nagpur bench of the HC directed the state government to submit a reply on the issue.

