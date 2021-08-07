From Maharashtra to West Bengal: List of States Which Will Reopen Schools

With a recurring dip in the number of COVID-19 cases, several states have announced to reopen schools and other educational institutions. While Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha have permitted the schools to resume physical classes under strict COVID-19 guidelines and safety measures, some other states are mulling over the reopening of educational institutions due to the possible third wave in the country.

The schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have remained shut since March 2020. Here is a list of states that have resumed physical classes in a phased manner or are planning to do so in the coming weeks.

Karnataka: The state government is planning to re-start physical classes for students of 9 to 12 from August 23. The classes will be conducted on alternate days and all the Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly followed. However, the state government is yet to take any decision on opening the primary schools. It will be done after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the last week of August.

Tamil Nadu: Schools will reopen for students of classes 9 to 12, from September 1 with 50 per cent occupancy in classrooms with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms.

Uttar Pradesh: The state government on August 2 has announced that the intermediate schools will be reopened from August 16 with 50 per cent capacity while colleges and universities will reopen from September 1. The government has also directed colleges and universities to start the process of entrance examinations from August 5.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools in AP will start the new academic session from August 16 onwards. The decision has been made after a meeting of the School Education Department, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 24.

Odisha: The Odisha government on Friday, August 6, has announced that the universities and colleges across the state will resume physical classes from August 16.

Maharashtra: State education minister Varsha Gaikwad has said schools will commence physical classes on August 17 for classes 5 to 8 in rural areas and for classes 8 to 12 in cities, according to news agency ANI.

Meghalaya: The state education minister Lahkmen Rymbui is planning to open schools mid-August. “When everything has already started, and even the markets are opening, then why not the schools? This is my personal opinion, but (the decision) will have to be collectively taken with the Health Department,” he told PTI.

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said the state is planning to reopen schools on alternative days after Puja vacation, that is, in November. However, it will depend on the pandemic situation at that time, she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi is yet to take any decision on resuming physical classes. The Delhi government will form an expert committee to decide on the resumption of physical classes in schools and has also asked for feedback from parents and educators on the same.

