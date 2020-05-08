Maharashtra Universities to Hold Final Semester Exams in July, Students in Other Semesters to be Promoted

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that the final semester students will have to appear for examinations in July. Meanwhile, students who are in the first and second year will be promoted on the basis of marks they have scored in the previous semester. All universities will release the schedule of the final semester examination in due course.

In a Facebook Live session, Uday Samant, Maharashtra State Minister of Higher Education, said that the exams need to be conducted while ensuring that social distancing is maintained and necessary precautions are taken.

Emphasising on what will happen to those students have not cleared the previous examination, the Minister stated that they will still be promoted. For these students, varsities will conduct exams once the session begins.

As per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, the new session will start from September 1.

Samant also informed that an expert committee had been set up to organize Undergraduate Common Entrance Test and Postgraduate Common Entrance Test. The entrance examination will be conducted online at the designated centres.

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Test for engineering, hotel management, architecture, agriculture, pharmacy, law etc will be conducted between July 1 to 12. On the other hand, the Postgraduate Common Entrance examination will take place in the second half of July.

