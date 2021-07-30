Maharashtra’s First Sports University to Offer Sports Science, Management Courses

The Sports University in Maharashtra’s Balewadi Stadium has announced that it will soon be offering two academic courses including a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Sports Science and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Sports Management. The university is scheduled to begin the admission process from October with 60 seats per course.

Once the university is functional then it will have different centres across Maharashtra. A special budgetary provision of Rs 400 crore has also been made by the state for the development of the university.

According to a report published in the Hindustan Times, Sunil Kedar, Sports Minister of Maharashtra, said that the department has been instructed to appoint a vice-chancellor and faculty at the earliest so that the admission process can be started as soon as possible. He also mentioned that the university will fill 213 posts at different levels so that all the work that needs to be done is carried out smoothly.

The minister opined that this one of its kind university will make sure that India produces exemplary sportspersons and coaches that represent the nation at different international levels. He also added that the Maharashtra-based university will pick and train sportspersons of international calibre.

In order to make sure that the learning is not compromised under any circumstance, the state will ensure that the existing Balewadi Stadium is upgraded so that students are able to attend classes and are also able to do on-ground training.

Previously Omprakash Bakoria, Sports Commissioner, Maharashtra, had told news agency PTI that they have plans to collaborate with the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay for a variety of courses including, sports management, sports technology, sports governance, etc.

The sports minister of the state had also mentioned how the international sports university will help Maharashtra and India become a ‘superpower’ in sports. He also added that Pune’s rich sports culture will be a huge plus for the varsity.

