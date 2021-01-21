Maharshi Dayanand University Releases Interview Schedule for MPhil, PhD Programmes in Commerce, Details Here

The Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, has released the interview schedule for admission to MPhil and PhD programmes offered by the Department of Commerce. The schedule is available on its official website at mdu.ac.in. The interviews are scheduled to be conducted from January 22 to 25. The varsity has also released the counselling schedule for the candidates qualifying the interview. The first round seat allotment list will be published on January 28, followed by 2nd and 3rd round of seat allotment on February 1 and 4, respectively. The varsity will commence classes from February 1.

As per the official notification, selected candidates will receive the schedule for online/on-campus classes as per the instructions received from the state government due to on-going COVID-19 pandemic.The varsity has also released the roll number wise interview schedule which candidates can check on its official website and prepare accordingly.

How to check the MDU interview schedule for MPhil/PhD programmes

Step 1. Visit the official website of MDU at mdu.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for admission notices under the ‘Admission’ tab

Step 3. A new page will be opened, click on the link which reads “Interview Schedule for PhD in Commerce”.

Step 4. Now search for your ID number and the interview schedule on the list

As per the official statement, a total of 62 candidates have been invited for the interview in one shift.

Candidates appearing for the interview must carry the following documents along with them to the venue - self-attested copies of certificates/testimonials of all the examinations passed by the candidate including certificates for claiming weightage, if any; latest Character Certificate along with the computer-generated application form. In case if a candidate wishes to change the interview schedule (within the given schedule) he/she may seek prior permission from the HOD through email at hod.commerce@mdurohtak.ac.in. Candidates will have to mention the reasons and documents in support of his/her request. For further details, candidates can go through the instructions available on the official website of MDU.