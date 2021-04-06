Mahatama Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith Admissions Begin

Mahatama Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKV) has started the admission process for various undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes. Those interested can apply at its official website entrance.mgkvp.online. The applications will be accepted online only till May 3. Candidates can pay fee till May 12, however, fee will be accepted with charges of late fee till May 18.

The applicants will be shortlisted for admission to various UG and PG courses on the basis of their score in the entrance test. The MGKV admission test 2021 will be comprised of 400 marks and the duration will be two hours.

Applicants must keep a scanned copy of passport size photograph, signature, valid id proof and other required documents handy. Interested students can follow these simple steps to apply for MGKV admission 2021:

Step 1. Visit the admission portal of MGKV at entrance.mgkvp.online

Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ tab

Step 3. Click on the ‘Entrance Form’ of the respective programme

Step 4. Next, you have to select any of the campuses as per your interest

Step 5. You will be redirected to a new page where you have to choose the course for which you are willing to apply.

Step 6. Click on ‘I agree and Continue’ and enter the required personal and educational details

Step 7. Upload the documents and proceed with fee payment.

Step 8. Choose the mode of payment and pay the application fee.

Step 9. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Through this admission session, candidates will be eligible to seek admission in MGKVP main campus, Varanasi, Dr Vibhuti Narayan Singh Campus, Gangapur, NTPC campus Sonebhadra, Balwant Singh Institute of Agriculture Science and Technologies, Bhairaav talaab campus.