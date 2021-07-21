MAHATET 2021 Likely from September, Check Details

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (MAHATET) will be held between September 15 and December 31, the state minister of school education, Varsha Gaikwad said. The exam is conducted to recruit teachers for classes 1 to 8 in the state. MAHATET is being held after a gap of two years. The minister said that she is expecting over 10 lakh candidates for the exam.

“Here’s an opportunity for candidates aspiring to make a career in teaching. We’ve permitted the Maharashtra State Council of Examination to conduct the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test ( MAHATET, 2021) between Sept 15 & Dec 31," Gaikwad tweeted.

While sharing the official notification on Twitter, Gaikwad said that this exam will lead to increased employment for those willing to join the teaching industry. The application form, admit card, exam eligibility criteria, and exam result date will be released on the official website in due course of time.

MAHATET is held in a phased manner. The candidates willing to teach classes 1 to 5 will have to appear for the Phase I exam while those willing to teach classes between 6 and 8 will have to appear for the Phase II exam.

The candidate will have to meet certain eligibility criteria before they appear for the exam. Once the application form is made available on the official website, candidates can apply by filling the application form along with submitting relevant documents.

