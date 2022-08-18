Mahatma Gandhi Emerges as the Most Favorite National Icon, Bhagat Singh Second: Survey

Mahatma Gandhi emerged as the most favourite and inspiring national icon. As many as 41 per cent of students have voted Gandhi who is hailed for his philosophy of non-violence and strong leadership. Bhagat Singh, who has limited mentions in textbooks, came second with 32 per cent. A total of 89 per cent stated that they are keen to know more about India and its freedom movements.

Only 59 per cent of students responded correctly about this being the 75th year of Independence. About 50 per cent of the students vouched for schools being their primary source for such knowledge, 17 per cent accounted for online research and only 13 per cent said that they learn the same at home or from their parents.

Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Do or Die’ was a popular war cry that defined India’s freedom struggle. On being asked about the rebellion he coined it for, over 50 per cent students voted rightly for Quit India Movement. Around 47 per cent of the students were aware about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel being called the ‘Iron Man of India’ for his courage and fearlessness.

The survey also revealed limited awareness about India’s female freedom fighters and the Indian constitution. Only 22 per cent of students were aware of Matangani Hazra, in whose memory, the first ever statue of a woman revolutionary was built in Kolkata whereas less than 40 per cent were correct about the fundamental rights set out for Indian citizens in the order of Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.

Narasimha Jayakumar, Managing Director, India, Brainly, commented, “75 years of Independence is a very important milestone for us. India’s freedom struggle is defined by some iconic events and we, especially the students, should always be mindful of the struggle that went into making this a reality. Brainly’s survey was an attempt to gauge the relevance of Independence Day among students today and their awareness of those who braved it all. Our research shows that students are interested to know more about our history but there are gaps in information delivery which need to be addressed better.”

