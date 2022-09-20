Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith to Re-evaluate Copies in Front of Students Following Protests Over Faulty Results

The Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi, authorities have decided to re-evaluate the answer sheets of the Bachelor of Arts (BA) annual examination following the protests by students over the faulty results. The students have been on an indefinite hunger-strike at the administrative building since September 12 alleging several errors in their BA annual examination results. The protesting students are demanding the removal of the proctor.

The Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith administration has now announced to check the answer sheets in front of the students to address the discrepancy in the results of the BA annual examination. Several complaints have been received by the administration regarding errors in marks, grades and attendance. A separate committee will be formed for each subject. However, for re-evaluations the students will have to submit a written request mentioning the subject papers and other details.

The results of the BA annual examination were released last week. However, the final results were riddled with inconsistencies. Following this, the students held a sit-in protest, and later resorted to indefinite hunger strike. The vice chancellor has assured the two protesting groups of students that the error in the results will be corrected in two days. To redress the grievances of the students, arrangements are being made to check the copies in front of them.

Students, who are dissatisfied with their results, should submit an application in which they should mention the subjects and their objections regarding the results, according to Vice Chancellor Prof Anand Kumar Tyagi. A group of subject experts will open copies for each subject while students are present, check the grades and attendance and then complete the evaluation. The copies will also be re-examined if required. This arrangement, according to the vice-chancellor, has only been put in place for this period following the announcement of graduation results to make things easier for the students. The students will not be charged a fee for re-checking of the copies.

