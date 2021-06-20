Mahatma Gandhi University MBA Admissions Begin

The School of Management and Business Studies, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala has invited applications for it MBA admissions. The last date for submitting the online application is June 30 at 5.00 pm. For admissions to the MBA course at MG University, students must have a valid KMAT/CMAT/CAT score.

Candidates must have also graduated in any subject with 50 per cent marks in Part III subjects. Those who are awaiting final semester results of qualifying exam can also apply for the MBA course. The required documents for applying to the course includes score card of CAT/CMAT/KMAT, photograph, and mark list of qualifying exam.

The MG University conducts the two year MBA programme with specialisations in Finance, HRM, Marketing, Operations, and System management.

As many as 60 seats are available for the MBA course. Those who are qualified from universities other than MG University should produce eligibility/recognition certificate from this university and Migration Certificate/NOC from parent university at the time of interview or group discussion, as per the official notice by the university.

Mahatma Gandhi University MBA Admissions 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have passed in any bachelor’s degree examination from Mahatma Gandhi University or an equivalent degree of any other universities duly recognised by MG University with not less than 50 per cent marks. Alternatively, the candidates with masters degree in any subject can also apply for the admission to the MBA programmes.

For admission to the MBA programme, 80 per cent weightage is given to the score obtained by the candidate in the CMAT/CAT/KMAT, 10 per cent to group discussion, and 10 per cent to personal interview. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the total score received by the candidates after the three rounds of the admission process.

