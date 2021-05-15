Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University to Accept JEE Main Score for Admission

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh will be admitting candidates to it’s B.Tech course on the basis of the score obtained in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The university will also be considering the score of Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) from the academic year 2021-22, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to the courses like Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm), Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Beside, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University also provides admission to the second year (lateral entry) courses such as Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech).

According to an official notification by the NTA, the registration process for UPCET 2021 is in progress. The last date for submission of online applications May 31, 2021 up to 5 pm and last date for the payment of exam fee is May 31, 2021 up to 11.50 pm.

The notification further read, “Candidates who desire to join the above mentioned courses offered by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University may read the detailed Information Bulletin/s and the announcements on the subject hosted on NTA website and the Prospectus hosted on the website of the University." Candidates must apply online only at the official website of UPCET or on the JEE Main website on or before the specified last dates, added the notice.

Candidates have to pay the exam fee online through payment gateway, using debit/credit cards or internet banking or Paytm, as per the notification..

Candidates are advised to check the official website of NTA and UPCET for any updates regarding the exams.

Meanwhile, both the JEE Mains April and May 2021 sessions have been postponed. The rescheduled dates are yet to be announced. The registration and exam dates of JEE Main 2021 April and May session will also be announced soon.

