Majority in Favour of Exams, CBSE 12th Exams Dates Likely By June 1

Even as there has not been a consensus among states on holding board exams, sources claim that a majority of states were in favor of holding board exams. The meeting took place between high-profile ministers of the Narendra Modi government along with state education ministers and education secretaries. Sources claim that class 12 board exams are expected to be conducted at a “conducive time" and the final exam dates will be announced by May 30 or June 1.

CBSE had earlier said that it would hold a review meeting on June 1 on the feasibility of holding exams. Education Minister too in an official statement had assured students, “while canceling board exams for 10th and postponing 12th exams we had sought time till June 1. I want to assure you that we will take a student-friendly decision by June 1. We have asked all states to submit their detailed proposals by May 25. Between May 25 to 30 we will discuss these proposals and finalize a decision."

News agency ANI too has cited sources claiming that the decision on both the exam dates as well as the mode of the exam will be announced by May 30.

The states which are not in the favour of board exams include Delhi and Maharashtra. In the meeting headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, demand was raised for vaccinating students in class 12 (most of whom are 17 or 17.5 years of age). Singh had said that the demand for vaccinating children will be taken up with the concerned ministry. As of now, India does not have any plan to vaccinate its population below 18.

During the meeting, those who agreed to hold the board exams had said that it will be held in September or when the COVID-19 second wave recedes. Educational Boards also are claiming that they will declare the results faster than usual to catch up and ensure students can apply for college admissions.

The exams will be held online, however, there is no consensus among the two plans suggested by the government. The CBSE 12th board exams will be either held only or selected few subjects but in old paper patter. Or all the papers will be held but the exam pattern will consist of only MCQs and short answer type questions.

Students might get their own school (the one they are enrolled in) as their CBSE 12th Board exam center. In this case, the entire process can be completed in 45 days and the result will be declared within 15 days of completion of exams, claims CBSE. However, if the usual process is opted for then it might take about a month for the board to procure exam centers and other pre-exam activities.

Pokhriyal has assured that students will get “sufficient time" between the announcement of exams and the date of holding exams to ensure that students have time for preparation. The datasheet will be announced at least 15 days ahead of exams.

