Make Children Aware About Anusilan Samity, add Information in NCERT: Dharmendra Pradhan

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to add information about Anusilan Samity.

The minister made the request through this social handle,

I urge @ncert and the education fraternity to include enough information about Anusilan Samity, especially in the upcoming National Curriculum Framework. Important information about the chronicles of Anusilan Samity in our textbooks will inspire the next generation. pic.twitter.com/YMEDOI3fO4 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 24, 2022

Talking about, Anusilan Samity, the minister said, “Anusilan Samity was a prominent secret revolutionary society operating from Bengal in the 20th century with a mission to overthrow colonial rule and give momentum to India’s struggle for freedom.”

Anusilan Samity was a prominent secret revolutionary society operating from Bengal in the 20th century with a mission to overthrow colonial rule and give momentum to India’s struggle for freedom. Honoured to hoist the Tiranga at this edifice of courage, sacrifice & inspiration. pic.twitter.com/qrmuQNrlph — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 24, 2022

Founded by Satish Chandra Pramatha Mitra, Aurobindo Ghose and Sarala Devi, Anusilan Samity was one among the many illustrious institutions from the pious land of Bengal that shaped the nation’s conscience through nationalist writings, publications and emphasis on Swadeshi.

Legends like, Deshabandhu Chittaranjan Das, Surendranath Tagore, Jatindranath Banerjee, Bagha Jatin were associated with Anusilan Samity. Pujaniya Hedgewar ji was also an alumnus of the Samity. Blessed to pay reverence to these greats, especially during the #AmritMahotsav.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister in a written reply to the Lok Sabha stated at the 17th Lok Sabha monsoon session said, There is no reported shortage of NCERT books in the country.

The remark was made in response to the questions tabled in Lok Sabha by Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt, Member of Parliament. Further, in another response to Abhishek Banerjee, Member of Parliament, on educations schemes for Agniveer students, the education minister replied that a system would be introduced to give enrolled Agniveers, who have qualified class 10, will be provided a certificate for 10+2 (equivalent) on completion of their four year period.

