Make Educational Institutions Drug-free, AP CM Tells Officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday instructed officials concerned to ensure that all colleges and universities in the state are thoroughly checked to keep students away from using narcotic substances Jagan, who reviewed the law and order situation in the state with senior police and other officials, said that if any colleges are found to have traces of drug usage, those institutions need to be mapped.

“All colleges and universities should be under the supervision of authorities. If there are any instances of drug supply, those institutions need to be mapped. Colleges and universities should not become drug landmarks. Give special directions to Commissioners, District Superintendents of Police and submit a report once every four weeks, the CM said. The officials need to work on a mission to make all colleges and universities are drug-free," he added.

He instructed the officials to take necessary measures to recruit six to seven thousand police constables next year. The officials informed the CM that over 51,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in various temples across the state. So far over 74 lakh users have downloaded the Disha app, aimed at women’s safety and security, they said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.