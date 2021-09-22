Make Students Job Ready, Add Internship Programmes to College Degrees: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice urging the universities, colleges, and higher education institutes to introduce apprentice or internship embedded degree programmes. This will help make fresh graduates employment-ready with the necessary knowledge, competencies, and attitude, the commission said.

The statement reads, “Considering the interests of the students and society at large, you are requested to kindly promote apprenticeship/internship embedded degree programmes in your University as well as the college/institutions affiliated to your University.”

The UGC has also instructed the colleges which are already offering apprenticeship and internship embedded degree programmes to upload the relevant information by filling in a Google form attached with the notification and submit the same by October 10. Such programmes were announced in Union Budget 2020-21 to increase the employability of students.

Recently, the commission has also urged higher education institutions to consider Applied Mathematics as the main subject for admissions in undergraduate courses. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced this subject for class 11 and 12 students as an academic elective subject to enhance their mathematical skills and knowledge.

UGC, in its letter dated September 15, said that Applied Mathematics comprises 80 per cent marks for theory and 20 per cent marks for practicals in the board examination. The subject is a regular academic subject and hence, the marks obtained by the candidates in this subject can be included for calculating the aggregate marks during admission, said the commission.

