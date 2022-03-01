Make Use of Proposed Railway Facilities: Kerala CM to Malayali Students in Ukraine

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday asked Malayali students still stranded in Ukraine, amidst the ongoing Russian offensive, to make use of the special train service proposed to be started by the Ukrainian Railways for transporting students to its western province so that they can be evacuated. The CM, in a Facebook post, said efforts were being made to repatriate Malayali students trapped in Ukraine and with weekend curfew being lifted there and the proposed launch of a railway service, the students should make use of the opportunity.

He also advised them to take precautions while travelling. Later, in a tweet, he requested Keralites and their family members trapped in Ukraine to follow the latest updates regarding the evacuation process and added that the MEA has advised that all queries be directed to @opgang handle on Twitter.

“Request Keralites in Ukraine and their family members to follow @IndiainUkraine for the latest and authentic updates regarding the ongoing evacuation. @MEAIndia has advised to direct all related queries to @opganga. GoK handles will be issuing periodic updates. #OperationGanga,” he tweeted. Eighty-two Malayali students, who were studying in Ukraine and left after the Russian invasion of that country, had arrived in Kerala by Sunday night. The Kerala government had issued air tickets for Malayali students to travel from Delhi and Mumbai to the southern state, a CMO release had said.

