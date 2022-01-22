Man Arrested for Running Online Campaign Against Kashmiri Students

A man was arrested on Friday in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly running a “scandalous" online campaign against Kashmiri students, who has been studying outside the Union territory, police said.

The accused has been identified as Iftikhar Ahmad Dar, and has been arrested informed the police. The “police arrested Iftikhar Ahmad Dar from Anantnag for carrying scandalous online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside, causing anguish to students and parents. An FIR No. 23/2022 at P/S Anantnag has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of law," informed Kashmir Zone Police on its Twitter.

