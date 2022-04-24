Man Held in Telangana for Attacking Female Student for Spurning Love Proposal

The man, who allegedly attacked a woman student in Hanamkonda district for spurning his love and ignoring him, has been arrested. An official release from the police on Saturday said a knife and a motor cycle used by the accused have been seized.

The man allegedly attacked the woman, a student of MCA, at her residence at Hanamkonda near Warangal on Friday for rejecting his proposal. The woman had been staying in Hyderabad, trying to secure a job in a software firm.

She got acquainted with the alleged attacker a few years ago. However, she had been ignoring him for a year as she did not like his ways. On coming to know that the woman had come to Hanamkonda from Hyderabad, he reached her house and injured her with a sharp weapon on her neck for spurning his love and ignoring him, the police said.

She is undergoing treatment at the MGM government hospital in nearby Warangal for her injuries. A case has been registered on charges of attempt to murder and other sections based on a statement by the woman.

