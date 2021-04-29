Man preparing for CA Exam in COVID-19 Hospital Leaves Twitter Divided

An image of a CA aspirant preparing in a COVID-19 ward has gone viral. The internet is divided over the photo of the person who is seen studying for his Chartered Accountant exam while being admitted to a COVID-19 hospital. The picture has been shared by Vijay Kulange, an Indian Administrative Services official, who had visited the hospital. Many users have appreciated the man’s dedication while some have hit out saying that if he is fit enough to study, then he should vacate the hospital bed. Some users have also commented on how it is the toxic competition system which makes one prioritize productivity over health.

The photo clicked at a hospital in Odisha shows the aspirant sitting on the bed with books while doctors and the official clad in PPE kits are standing around him. The IAS official has shared the photo with a caption that lauds the young man’s dedication and hard work. In a part of his tweet, he said, “I visited Covid hospital & found this guy doing study of CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain."

Many users have opined that if he is well enough to study, he does not require a bed. Replying to this opinion, a bunch of netizens mentionedhow the decision of whether a person needs a hospital bed or not should be left to the doctors. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Sir I don't want to judge him but if he is doing fine, plz ask him to vacate the bed & allot that bed to someone who is fighting for even a single breath to survive 🙏— Manisha Agarwal - a human! (@Manishamodi_gr8) April 28, 2021

To all those who are judging that the guy should vacate and be at home and give bed to someone else- please don't be a medical expert. There are doctors who know better when to discharge the patient.It's not a five star hotel that the guy must be enjoying the hospitality there. — Ankur Patel (@Seldomcooker1) April 28, 2021

It's wrong publicityIf he is healthy to study that bed should have been given to another patient — santheep (@santheepnair) April 28, 2021

There is called isolation bed which is available everywhere.only bed with oxygen or icu is required now.isolation led are plenty.— Nitin Mishra (@DrNitinMishra2) April 28, 2021

Agree and respect but why people with that good condition are occupying bed when people are dying due to non-availability of beds?— Dhondu (@JusChillBeta) April 28, 2021

A person, who was a chartered accountant, mentioned how the preparation for the exam demands a lot of handwork but said that health should come first.

I am also CA student and I know this course demand time and hardwork ..But an attempt is bigger than your health .— Rohit Chawla (@RohitCh42704494) April 28, 2021

Some users were in absolute awe of the candidate’s dedication and appreciated his hard work.

This is INSPIRATIONAL in so many ways….Dedication + Optimism 🙏 Hope he recovers soon and anyone else occupying same bed also get the same aura of hope and ofcourse recover soon …#IndiaFightsBack #IndiaFightsCorona.— Mamta S ”*°મમતા°*” (@s_mamta9) April 28, 2021

Many students doing so. One boy preparing for IIT—JEE doing cooking cleaning n serving to his parents who are covid positive in my society. Yesterday only we came to know so society kitchen started sending food to him n family.— MANISHA TRIPATHI (@manishatripathi) April 28, 2021

Don't judge books by its cover.. appreciate his determination..even me kabhi bimar pad jati hoo, tub bhi koshish karti hoo,apna sab kaam khud karne ki..— रीटा🌹🔱🚩 (@RitaSinghal6) April 28, 2021

A bunch of people pointed towards the toxic competition that exists in India. Many of them also mentioned how the practice of overworking should stop.

Are you serious! Stop glorifying this nonsense. Health comes first. Life is a marathon. Being a CA, I have seen it all. It's not worth this.— Nishil (@NishilBright) April 28, 2021

Please do not encourage overworking. I appreciate hustle and hard work. I appreciate strong will. But this attitude, often mistook for being careless towards health is what brought us here as a nation. Also, disappointed coming from you.— Therli Krishna Priya (@PriyaTherli) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, ICAI has postponed the final and intermediate course examination scheduled to be held in May 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here