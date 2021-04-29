education-career

Man preparing for CA Exam in COVID-19 Hospital Leaves Twitter Divided

CA aspirant preparing in a COVID-19 hospital leaves Twitter divided - some call him inspiration, others asked to vacate the bed.

An image of a CA aspirant preparing in a COVID-19 ward has gone viral. The internet is divided over the photo of the person who is seen studying for his Chartered Accountant exam while being admitted to a COVID-19 hospital. The picture has been shared by Vijay Kulange, an Indian Administrative Services official, who had visited the hospital. Many users have appreciated the man’s dedication while some have hit out saying that if he is fit enough to study, then he should vacate the hospital bed. Some users have also commented on how it is the toxic competition system which makes one prioritize productivity over health.

The photo clicked at a hospital in Odisha shows the aspirant sitting on the bed with books while doctors and the official clad in PPE kits are standing around him. The IAS official has shared the photo with a caption that lauds the young man’s dedication and hard work. In a part of his tweet, he said, “I visited Covid hospital & found this guy doing study of CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain."

Many users have opined that if he is well enough to study, he does not require a bed. Replying to this opinion, a bunch of netizens mentionedhow the decision of whether a person needs a hospital bed or not should be left to the doctors. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

A person, who was a chartered accountant, mentioned how the preparation for the exam demands a lot of handwork but said that health should come first.

Some users were in absolute awe of the candidate’s dedication and appreciated his hard work.

A bunch of people pointed towards the toxic competition that exists in India. Many of them also mentioned how the practice of overworking should stop.

Meanwhile, ICAI has postponed the final and intermediate course examination scheduled to be held in May 2021.

first published:April 29, 2021, 09:52 IST