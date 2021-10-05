AP ECET 2021 Rank Card Out, Here’s How to Download

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has issued the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2021 rank card today on October 5. Candidates who have appeared for the AP ECET 2021 can download their rank card from the official portal sche.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

Candidates will need their application number or registration number and date of birth to access their rank cards. The state-level engineering entrance exam was conducted on September 19 in offline mode and the results were declared on October 1. As many as 32,318 students appeared for AP ECET, out of which 29,904 students have passed.

AP ECET 2021: Steps To Download Rank Cards

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for the official website of APSCHE – sche.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.

Step 2: Once the homepage is opened, look for the link that reads, ‘Download Rank Card 2021.’

Step 3: Click on the designated link and a new webpage will be opened.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth and other details as asked.

Step 5: Next, click on ‘Download Rank Card’ tab.

Step 6: The AP ECET 2021 Rank cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a hard copy of it for future references.

Candidates must note that the AP ECET 2021 rank card will be required during the further rounds of admissions. They will be required to submit a copy of the AP ECET 2021 rank card along with other required documents during the APECET counselling process. It will contain important details like candidate’s name, date of birth, father’s name, marks secured by them in the entrance exam and the rank. The AP ECET rank card will act as a qualifying document for the aspirants during the counselling.

