Manabadi AP Inter Result 2021: When, Where & How to Check Score, 5 Things to Know

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2021: The Board of Intermediate Examination, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will release the intermediate or class 12 results today. Over 5 lakh students had got their class 12 or inter second year results in 2020. First-year and second-year combined about 15 lakh students register every year with BIEAP.

This it becomes critical for students to check scores on time and with correct information to avoid any delay. Due to the heavy number of applicants, the website too sometimes crashes.

Here are five things to know before checking results -

Websites to check: Since the results are being declared online, it is critical that students check the results from an authentic source. As per the official announcement, the results will be available at results.bie.ap.gov.in, bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, examsresults.ap.nic.in. Students can also check their results at partner websites, manabadi.com, and news18.com. To check score directly here fill the forms below -

Documents needed to check result: Students need to have their admit card or hall ticket ready to check their results. The roll number as mentioned on the TS Inter hall ticket is needed to log-in and check results. The APBIE had released the hall ticket earlier this year when it had yet to cancel exams. In case students do not have their hall ticket, here’s how to download it.

Why were exams cancelled: This is the first time that the AP Board has not held intermediate exams. While the state government was in the favour of holding exams and ever said it can conduct exams in August, however, SC had asked all boards to announce their results by July 31 and AP too had to cancel its exam and devise an alternative strategy to evaluate students.

How will marks be calculated: BIEAP has followed a 70:30 formula to calculate marks. For the theory papers, class 11 marks will be given 70 per cent weightage and class 10 will be given 30 per cent. In addition to the theory papers, the practical marks will be added just like the previous year.

What to Check in Results: Once the results are announced that is at 4 pm, students need to ensure the same is error-free. They need to download or take a printout of their online result and check that their name and other details are spelled correctly. Students also need to ensure that the calculations per subject (as per 70:30 formula), the total of marks, percentage, and grade calculations are all correctly done.

