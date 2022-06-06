Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BSEAP Marks Memo at bseap.gov.in, Direct Link at News18.com

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username.

Step 5: Click on AP 10th passing certificate/result

Step 6: Click on Class 10 passing certificate/resultlick on ‘BSEAP’ under the ‘education’ tab

Step 7: Either enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board

Step 8: The AP SSC marksheet will appear