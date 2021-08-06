AP SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Marksheets at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Government of Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh will declare the AP SSC or 10th board exam results today, August 6 at 5 pm on the official website of the board at bse.ap.gov.in. As many as 5.38 lakh students are awaiting their results.
Registered students can download their marks memos from the official website using their roll or registration numbers while schools can access their mark sheets of the students by using their school login credentials and download from the Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) website.
The AP board had earlier wanted to conduct the written exams for the SSC students, however, later scrapped the idea after the interference of the Supreme Court who had told the government, it would be responsible even if one fatality is reported during the exam.
AP SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The mark sheets are being prepared on the basis of internal assessments of the students. To pass the AP SSC exam, students must secure at least 33 per cent. In 2019, as many as 94.88 per cent of students had cleared the exam.
