AP SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Marksheets at bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Marksheets at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC (Class 10) Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The board exam results will be available today from 5 pm on the official website of the board at bse.ap.gov.in.

News18.com | August 06, 2021, 12:16 IST
AP SSC Result 2021, Andhra Pradesh SSC result, Andhra Pradesh SSC class 10 results, AP SSC Result, AP Class 10 Results, AP 10th Result 2021

AP SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Government of Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh will declare the AP SSC or 10th board exam results today, August 6 at 5 pm on the official website of the board at bse.ap.gov.in. As many as 5.38 lakh students are awaiting their results.

Registered students can download their marks memos from the official website using their roll or registration numbers while schools can access their mark sheets of the students by using their school login credentials and download from the Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) website.

The AP board had earlier wanted to conduct the written exams for the SSC students, however, later scrapped the idea after the interference of the Supreme Court who had told the government, it would be responsible even if one fatality is reported during the exam.

Aug 06, 2021 12:16 (IST)

AP SSC result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of AP Board - bie.ap.gov.in
Step 2. Click on the AP SSC result 2021 link
Step 3. Enter your roll number and required credentials. Submit
Step 4. View result. Download and save

Aug 06, 2021 12:08 (IST)

AP SSC (Class 10) result 2021 today

The board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP SSC or 10th board results today at the official website of the board -- bse.ap.gov.in. As many as 5.38 lakh students will get their results today at 5 pm.

AP SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Marksheets at bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC result 2021 today at bse.ap.gov.in (Representative image)

AP SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The mark sheets are being prepared on the basis of internal assessments of the students. To pass the AP SSC exam, students must secure at least 33 per cent. In 2019, as many as 94.88 per cent of students had cleared the exam.

