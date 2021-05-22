AP SSC Result 2021 Likely in June? Here's What We Know So Far

After Telangana, will Andhra Pradesh Board too be declaring the results for the class 10 students soon? If reports are to be believed then the AP SSC Result are expected in June. Over 5.38 lakh students are awaiting an update on AP SSC exams. After cancelation of class 10 exams by Telangana, now there are speculations that Andhra Pradesh too will be declaring results without conducting exams.

While reports hint at a cancellation, it is noteworthy that there is no official statement from the board on this, yet. As per the state board the SSC and Inter exams stand postponed, however, Manabadi states, “awarding of grading points process will commence June 1st Week and be completed in Four days. The officials said they have received internal evaluation marks from all the school students and are calculating the total marks for announcing the grades."

In 2020 too, there were no board exams for AP Board class 10 students, and all candidates were passed to the next class. This was due to the COVID-19 situation in India. However, in 2019, the overall pass percentage was 94.88 per cent. A total of 6.2 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

BEAP SSC result will be released at beap.gov.in as well as at news18.com. Students can fill in the form below and submit to get latest updates related to the board exams.

Usually, a student needs to obtain at least 35 marks out of 100 to pass the exam. But as per reports, the result will be released by elevating marks obtained in internal assessment, like in case of TS SSC.

