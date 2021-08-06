AP SSC Result 2021 Without Exams: Timeline of Tussle Between Andhra Pradesh Govt & SC

AP SSC Result 2021, Manabdi: Like many other state governments, Andhra Pradesh government on June 24 announced that they will not hold class 12 and class 10 or intermediate and SSC examinations. In the beginning, the state government seemed keen on holding the exams despite the COVID-19 situation in the country. However, the observations presented by the apex court forced the government to cancel the exams, bringing relief to lakhs of students.

Here is a timeline of the tussle between the state government and the Supreme Court –

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, several state governments cancelled the board examinations for classes 10 and 12, except a few. The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government was adamant about holding examinations. After ignoring multiple requests from students and parents, the AP government was questioned by Supreme Court. The tussle between the SC and AP government commenced after a PIL was filed in the apex court, on June 08. The plea, representing the demand of 6,469 parents, sought cancellation of all state board Class 12 exams.

Following this, the Supreme Court issued notices to AP and three other state governments who had not cancelled their board examinations. These 3 states included Assam, Punjab, and Tripura. However, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister refused to comment on PIL filed.

The Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said that the state was keen on holding examinations as the class 12 marks play a crucial role in the future of students. The government also mentioned that the exams are likely to be conducted in the last week of July.

On this decision, Supreme Court clearly stated that if there is any fatality due to AP Inter Exams 2021, it would be the state government’s responsibility. SC had also asked the state to decide and file an affidavit by June 24, which shall also include all the proofs accordingly.

On June 24, the SC told the AP government that they were not satisfied with the precautionary arrangements the government will take to hold examinations. “Unless we are satisfied that you are able to conduct the examination without any fatality, we will not allow you to hold any examination,” the bench said.

But the Supreme Court ordered the state government to complete the entire process of examination, evaluation and declare the results by July 31.

After this, the Andhra Pradesh government not only cancelled the examinations but also revealed that an expert panel will be constituted for awarding marks to the students. The government also cancelled SSC examinations and said that the students of Class 7 to Class 9 will be simply promoted as per their performance.

