Manabadi AP SSC Results 2020: Andhra Pradesh Board Declares BSEAP Class 10 Results at bse.ap.gov.in

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2020 | The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the results of Class 10. Students who took BSEAP SSC exams 2020 can check their results by visiting the official website of the board at bse.ap.gov.in.

The BSEAP has released Manabadi AP SSC results 2020 in two ways. Students can check individual results and short memo without photo. They can also view school wise results.

How to check Manabadi AP SSC results 2020 -

Step 1: Visit at bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Out of the two links on the homepage, select the one for student result and short memo without photo

Step 3: Now, enter roll number and other details

Step 4: AP SSC results 2020 will appear on screen

If a student chooses to select the link for school-wise result and short memos, he will have to log in by providing username and password. Following which, they will be able to check their school wise result.

It is also possible the BSEAP website is running slow due to increased traffic. In such case, students can view their results at manabadi.co.in.

More than six lakh students registered for BSEAP Class 10 exams 2020. Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh in June announced that the state government had cancelled AP SSC examination because of rising cases of Covid-19.

AP SSC exams had been initially scheduled to be held in March, but got postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. They were rescheduled from July 10. However, this time, the exams were scrapped.

All students have been promoted to the next grade on the basis of internal assessment.