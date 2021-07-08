AP Inter Results 2021 Evaluation Criteria Released: Marks on 70:30 Criteria

After cancelling the class 12 intermediate exams, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided on the evaluation criteria to prepare the scorecards of the students. As per the formula, the class 10, 11 scores will be considered for marking the students in class 12.

For the theory papers, class 11 marks will be given 70 per cent weightage and class 10 will be given 30 per cent. In addition to the theory papers, the practical marks will be added just like the previous years, as per the details of the evaluation shared by the Board of Intermediate Education, AP (BIEAP).

According to the directions of the Supreme Court, the final results will be declared by July 31. The state government had formed a high-power committee to finalize the criterion for both class 10 SSC and class 12 inter students. About 15 lakh students had registered for the AP SSC and Inter exams this year.

The state education minister Adimulapu Suresh had said earlier that at least 45 days will be required to “conduct and evaluate the intermediate exams." The SC had earlier given 10 days’ time to the AP government to come up the results scheme.

The SC had also questioned the government regarding how to conduct the exams amid the pandemic. “About 28,000 rooms are required to conduct the exams and how it is possible to have 15 to 20 people sitting in each room during this Covid-19 pandemic," the SC had said adding that the government has to pay Rs 1 crore each as compensation even if one person dies of Covid-19 due to the offline exams.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to begin online classes for the new academic session by July 12. It also stated that physical classes shall be conducted from August 16, however, a detailed process for reopening the schools is yet to be anounced.

