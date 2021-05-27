AP SSC Exams Postponed, Final Dates After Review in July

The Directorate of Government of Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh has decided to postpone the AP SSC or class 10 board exams. The revised dates for the exams have not been released yet and will be announced after holding a review meeting. Over 5.38 lakh students are awaiting an update on AP SSC exams. Most of the states including Telangana had canceled their class 10 board exams and declared results without exams, however, Andhra Pradesh is yet to cancel the exams.

BSEAP had canceled the SSC or class 10 board exams last year due to the pandemic, however, no such move has been announced yet. Last year all students were passed to the next class. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 94.88 per cent. A total of 6.2 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

Earlier, Manabadi had reported that the BSE AP has asked schools to submit their internal assessment given to students. Thus, the option of assessing students based on internal assessment cannot be ruled out. The final decision will be known in July, after the meeting is held.

The AP SSC and AP Inter results will be available at official websites, bseap.gov.in as well as News18.com. To get latest updates on AP SSC and AP Inter exams, as well as to check results, students can fill in the form below -

To pass AP SSC, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. Those who do not clear exams in the first go get an option to appear for compartmental exams later. Whether or not compartmental exams be held will also be decided by July.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here