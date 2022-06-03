BSEAP SSC Result 2022 Tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in: Know When & Where to Get Marks Memo

The Directorate of Government of Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh will announce the class 10 board exam results or AP SSC results tomorrow, June 4. The result will be announced via a press conference by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar. The announcement is likely to take place at 11 am.

Over 6 lakh students had registered to appear for AP SSC exams which were held from April 27 to May 9. Soon after the announcement, students will be able to check their scores at official website, bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. The results will also be available at news18.com. To check score here, students will have to fill form given below

Students can check their detailed marks by using their roll numbers or registration numbers. Schools can also access the detailed mark sheets of students of their respective schools by using their school login credentials. Students who do not have their roll numbers with them can get in touch with the respective schools.

After downloading marks memo, students need to ensure the results are error-free. They need to check spelling, name, roll number, marks, calculation, pass/fail status etc. In case of error they need to check it with authorities at the earliest.

Last year, BSEAP had held exams even at a time when most boards had cancelled their exams due to covid-19, however, all the students who had registered for the exam had passed it. The pass percentage for BSEAP was at a record high of 100 per cent last year. It is unlikely that the same continues this year too.

To pass the AP SSC exam, students must secure at least 33 per cent. In 2019, as many as 94.88 per cent of students had cleared the exam.

Along with marks, students will also get grades. Those who obtain 91 and above marks will get an A1 grade, those obtaining scores in the range of 81-90 marks will get an A2 grade, while 71-80 marks will get students a B1 grade, 61-70 marks will get a student B2 grade. To pass a student needs a minimum of 35 marks or a grade D.

