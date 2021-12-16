Telangana TS Inter First-Year Results Declared: 49% Students Pass, 1.15 Lakh Get A Grade

The results of the first year of Telangana intermediate exams has been declared on December 16, Thursday. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) revealed that 49 per cent passed in the first year.

A total of 4,59,242 students across the state appeared for the exams, of whom 2,24,012 passed, the Inter Board said. The results showed that 56 per cent of girls and 42 per cent of boys who took the exam have passed it.

Students who took the exams can download their marks memo from the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in website which is also available at results.cgg.gov.in. The marks memos along with photo and signature will be available on December 17 from 5:00 pm onwards.

Students who are not happy with their results can also apply for re-evaluation. TSBIE has announced that the last date for recounting and re-verification applications will be December 22.

TS Inter Result 2021: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

step 4: Result will appear, download

TS Inter Result 2021: what to Check in Marks Memos

After downloading the result, students need to check the following in their marks memos

— Spelling

— Calculations

— Personal details like name of school, parents, subjects etc

— Grade is correct as per marks

In case of any issue, students need to reach authorities at the earliest.

As many as 1,15,538 students were passed in A Grade. Those who obtain 75 per cent marks or more are given an A grade. As many as 66,351 students passed with B Grade which is equal to 60 per cent and less than 75 per cent marks. A total of 27,752 students with scored 50 per cent or more but less than 60 per cent marks or C grade. A total of 14,371 students passed with D grade or less than 50 per cent but more than 35 per cent marks.

“In spite of the fact that regular physical classes could not be conducted during the academic year 2020-21 due to COVID pandemic except for about forty (40) days. Only online Classes were arranged by TSBIE through Doordarshan, T-Sat; and the College Lecturers also arranged explanations of lessons through daily Zoom Classes to the students. In spite of all difficulties, the students have done well. The results of the candidates who appeared for first-year Intermediate Public Examinations, IPE 2021 for General and Vocational Courses are finalized,” read the Intermediate Board’s official statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.