TS Inter First Year Hall Ticket Released, Steps to Download

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released admit cards for the TS Inter first year exams. Students who were earlier promoted without exams will now have to appear for written tests to be held from October 25 to November 2. TS Inter hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TSBIE had reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent thus exams will be held as per 70 per cent of the syllabus. Exam will be held from 9 am to noon. It is mandatory for students to bring their admit cards with them while appearing for the exams.

TSBIE TS Inter First Year Hall Ticket: How to Download

Step 1: Visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on hall ticket link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card appears, download

Students need to check their admit cards thoroughly. They need to ensure that the detailed mentioned are correct and spelt correctly including name, school name, subjects etc. In case of any error, students need to check with the authorities at the earliest.

Exams will be held amid strict COVID-19 precautions. The campus will be sanitized, social distancing will be followed. Students will have to wear masks as well, as per rules.

For TS Inter students half-yearly exams will be held between December 13 and December 18, while the advanced supplementary exams will be held during the last week of May 2022.

For Board Exams 2022 too, TSBIE is likely to implement the union government’s suggestion to cut down the syllabus for the academic year 2021-22 as well. The state government has suggested the TSBIE to reduce the actual class 12 syllabus by 30 per cent.

