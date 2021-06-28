TS Inter Result 2021 LIVE updates: Link Available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, 100% Pass Percentage

TS Inter Results 2021 LIVE updates: Over 4.5 lakh students will get their class 12 or intermediate results today. After much deliberation, the Telangana government has not only cancelled the board exams but is ready to declare the results as well. Since this year, exams could not be held, students will be evaluated based on their performance in class 11.

If a student will not be happy with their marks, as given based on the assessment formula, they will have an option to appear for exams at a later stage when the pandemic will recede. There is no clarity as to when these exams will be held. The result once declared will be available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, and manabadi.co.in.

To pass, students usually need about 35 per cent marks. Telangana government has decided to promote all students this year. Students who appeared in open mode as well will be given at least the minimum passing marks for promotion to the next class. The detailed marksheet will be available with the result.