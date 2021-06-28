TS Inter Result 2021 LIVE updates: Link Available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, 100% Pass Percentage

TS Inter Results 2021 LIVE updates: Over 4.5 lakh students will get their class 12 or intermediate results today. After much deliberation, the Telangana government has not only cancelled the board exams but is ready to declare the results as well. Since this year, exams could not be held, students will be evaluated based on their performance in class 11.
If a student will not be happy with their marks, as given based on the assessment formula, they will have an option to appear for exams at a later stage when the pandemic will recede. There is no clarity as to when these exams will be held. The result once declared will be available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, and manabadi.co.in.
To pass, students usually need about 35 per cent marks. Telangana government has decided to promote all students this year. Students who appeared in open mode as well will be given at least the minimum passing marks for promotion to the next class. The detailed marksheet will be available with the result.
TSBIE 12th Result 2021: What to check in results
The result will be available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Once the result is out, check the following -
1. Total, and re-total of marks
2. Spelling of names, students' name etc
In case of any error, the student will have to check with the authorities and get it corrected. The printout of the marks memo will act as a provisional marksheet, thus it is important to get it corrected.
TS Inter Results 2021: 100% Pass Percentage
This will be the first time that the state will get 100% pass percentage. This year, the decision came due to the covid-19 pandemic when the state decided to promote all students since exams were not held. Students who would have otherwise not cleared exam will be given 35 per cent marks - which is the minimum requirement.
TS Inter Result 2021: Websites to check
Due to the pandemic, the result will not be available at schools or colleges, students will have to check their scores online only. The same will be available at the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Because of the large number of students, one can expect a heavy load on the website. Thus, students can alternatively check their results at mobile application T Folio, and websites, manabadi.co.in as well.
TS Inter Result 2021 today
The Telangana government will declare the results for TS Inter or class 12 students today. The result will be declared very shortly at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Over 4.5 lakh students were to appear for TS Inter exams today which have been cancelled and now result is being declared based on special criteria.
TS Inter Results 2021 LIVE updates: This will be the highest pass percentage in the past six years. In TSS Inter result 2020, 68.86 per cent of students had passed while in 2019, 65.01 per cent cleared the exam. In 2018 the pass percentage was at 67.25 per cent while in 2017 it was at 66.45 per cent and 62.70 per cent in 2016.
