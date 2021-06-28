TS Inter Result 2021 Today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2021: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be announcing the class 10 or TS Inter result today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. While an official time of declaration of the result is yet to be declared, it is expected to be declared by the afternoon of June 28.

Detailed guidelines of result uploading were declared by the Telangana government was declared earlier this week. Schools have been asked to prepare the result based on the class 11 marks and include class 12 practicals or internals in the same. Further, no student will fail this year, as per the guidelines issued by the state.

TS Inter exams could not be held this year, hence the students are being ranked based on this criterion. Students who are to write backlog subjects or failed will be given minimum passing marks and promoted to the next class. All candidates who registered to appear for the exam in private mode will be given the minimum passing marks.

With this Telangana will join Bihar Board in declaring both classes 10 and 12 results. While the TS SSC result has already been declared, over 4.50 lakh students will get their TS Inter results today.

TSBIE was among few state boards in the favour of holding exams. Earlier, the exams were to be held from May 1 to May 19 and the practical assessments were scheduled between May 29 and June 7. Several options including holding exams for 1.5 hours instead of three hours and asking students to attempt only 50 per cent of the entire question paper were considered. Finally, the state decided to go with the rest of the boards and cancel eams.

