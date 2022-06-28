Manabadi, TS Inter Result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: List of Websites to Download Marks Memo

Nearly 9 lakh students will be checking their TS Inter Results 2022 today, June 28. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results at 11 am. The result will be announced first via a press conference. Students will be able to download their marks memos while sitting at home. The marks memos will be made available online via websites or as well as via mobile apps.

Since the result is being declared online first, it is essential that students refer to official sources only. The printout of the online result will act as a provisional marksheet. Students will need their TS Inter hall ticket to check scores. The roll number and date of birth mentioned on TS Inter results is needed to check marks.

TS Inter Result 2022: Here’s where to check

— tsbie.cgg.gov.in

— results.cgg.gov.in

— manabadi.co.in

— news18.com

— digilocker.gov.in

To check scores directly with News18.com, students need to fill out the form below. The marks sheet will be available soon after the announcement

The result will also be available at T Folio app as well. Students can download the app from Google play score. Digi locker too has a mobile app version and students can check the same to get their marks memos online.

Students need to ensure their online results are error-free and check all details mentioned in the online result carefuly. This includes name, marks calculations, spellings, personal details among others. In case of any error in marks memo or any other issue with results, students can directly get in touch with officials at 040-24600110.

At least 33 per cent marks in each subject. Last year 49 per cent of students who appeared for TS inter first-year exam had passed it while in TS inter second year, the pass percentage was at 100 per cent. A total of 1,76,719 candidates secured grade A, 1,04,886 students got grade B, 61,887 students in grade C, and 1,08,088 students secured grade D.

