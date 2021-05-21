Amid Covid-19, Telangana Government Passes 5,21,393 Class 10 Students

TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana Government today announced the results of class 10 students passing 5,21,393 without any examinations amid the Corona crisis. Out of them, 2,10,647 students have scored 10 GPA marks based on FA-1 marks, the minister informed that as many as 535 schools achieved 10 GPA method and grades given on formative assessment (FA). This was disclosed by education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy at a press conference here.

As per the decision taken by the Chief ministers K Chandra Sekhar Rao the results of SSC are announced (without holding the board exams), she said.

Due to pandemic second wave and rise in cases across the country, Telangana government annulled the examinations and decided to pass all candidates who paid fees she said. The results were based on an internal assessment of the students.

Sabitha informed that from 3 pm onwards the students and parents can see the results of SSC on websites —bse.telangana.gov.in and bsctelangana.org respectively.

