education-career

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»education-career»Amid Covid-19, Telangana Government Passes 5,21,393 Class 10 Students
1-MIN READ

Amid Covid-19, Telangana Government Passes 5,21,393 Class 10 Students

TS SSC Result 2021 declared at bse.telangana.gov.in (Representational Image)

TS SSC Result 2021 declared at bse.telangana.gov.in (Representational Image)

TS SSC Result 2021: Out of 5.21 lakh, 2,10,647 students have scored 10 GPA marks based on FA-1 marks, the minister informed that as many as 535 schools achieved 10 GPA method and grades given on formative assessment (FA).

TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana Government today announced the results of class 10 students passing 5,21,393 without any examinations amid the Corona crisis. Out of them, 2,10,647 students have scored 10 GPA marks based on FA-1 marks, the minister informed that as many as 535 schools achieved 10 GPA method and grades given on formative assessment (FA). This was disclosed by education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy at a press conference here.

As per the decision taken by the Chief ministers K Chandra Sekhar Rao the results of SSC are announced (without holding the board exams), she said.

Due to pandemic second wave and rise in cases across the country, Telangana government annulled the examinations and decided to pass all candidates who paid fees she said. The results were based on an internal assessment of the students.

Sabitha informed that from 3 pm onwards the students and parents can see the results of SSC on websites —bse.telangana.gov.in and bsctelangana.org respectively.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 21, 2021, 17:15 IST