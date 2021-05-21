TS SSC Result 2021 Declared: How to Check Telangana Board Class 10 Result

TS SSC Result 2021: The Telangana Class 10 exam results 2021 have been declared and will be based on internal projects and assignments that students had submitted throughout the academic year. The result link has been activated on the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresult.net, manabadi.co.in, and manabadi.com. The results can also be checked at the ‘T App Folio’ app.

Telangana TS SSC Result LIVE Updates

For calculating the scores, the state education department had asked schools to mark the internal assessments out 100 instead of the regular 20 per cent of the total assessment. The exams were canceled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Once the students get their result, cross check every details and take a printout for further reference as it will act as provisional marks memo. The original mark memo will be released by board soon.

TS SSC Result 2021: What to do when website result link is down?

The results for the TS SSC Result have been declared and with more than 5 lakh students trying to login to the website there’s a high chance that the website will be down for sometime. What to do then? Students can alternatively check the result at these websites - bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresult.net, manabadi.co.in, and manabadi.com.

The TS SSC results were prepared and submitted to state education minister yesterday, which was then approved by the minister. The result link will be activated on the official websites at 11.30 am.

TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana Class 10 Marks Memos to Out at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2021: How to Check

Step 1: Visit one of the official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresult.net and manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be out, download

TS SSC Result 2021: How to Check via SMS

Students who appeared for the exam can get their result as SMS by dialling 1100 from any BSNL land line in the state or calling 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

TS SSC Result 2021: How to Check via T App Folio

Students can also avail their results from the Telangana state government app- ‘T App Folio’. Students need to register their roll number on the result link which will soon be activated in the app.

The report card for the TS SSC Result 2021 will be released on the basis of formative assessment or more popularly known as FA. This year, no student will be marked as failed. All the class 10 SSC students will be promoted to TS Inter first year even if they had performed poorly in internal assignments.

As many as 5.21 lakh students were registered to appear for the TS SSC Board exams this year. Once the result link is activated, students need to take a printout of their results as it would act as a provisional marks memo.

TS SSC Result 2021: What to do after downloading result?

After downloading their marks, students are required to verify their details like name, parents name, school details, subjects besides checking the total marks in the memo. The spelling of the name of student, parents name, school details, subject among others. In case of any error, students must make sure to flag the issue with the Telangana board authorities at the earliest.

TS SSC Result 2021: What to do when there is an error in result?

After the result link has been activated on the official website of Telangana board, students can check their scores by entering their roll number on the result link. In case, there’s an error while checking or downloading the result, students have been advised to contact the control room of the Board of Intermediate Education at TSBIE, Hyderabad on the following numbers: 040-24601010, 040-24732369.

TS SSC Result 2021: How Telangana Board Calculated Result Without Exams

Telangana Board result 2021: How will it be evaluated this year?

For this year, Students will be awarded grades instead of marks on the basis of their performance in internal assessment marks. This is because the offline exams were canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Every year, internal projects contribute to only 20 per cent of the total marks while 80 per cent marks is given to the theory exam. This time, full marks will be calculated on the basis of internals only. This year, every student will be given at least the minimum score required to pass the class 10. As per rules, students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject out of 100. Of total assessment, 80 marks are for theory and 20 for formative assessment. Students need at least 28 marks out of 80 in theory. This year the marks obtained in FA are being scaled up to 100. The score card will act as a provisional marks memo. The original mark memo will be released by board in due course of time. Last year, nearly 5,34,903 students of class 10 were promoted to the next level.

Telangana Board result 2021: What students can do if not satisfied with marks?

If a candidate is not satisfied with his/her marks/grades, they can sit for the Telangana SSC Board exam 2021 once the pandemic situation normalizes. These students can contact their respective schools regarding the same.

TS SSC Result 2021: What will TS Inter or class 11 classes begin?

Students, who have passed the TS SSC exams 2021, will start their classes online for TS Inter first-year or class 11 due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Further, those who have registered for the TS Inter exams will have to wait a little longer for the results.

Meanwhile, the Telangana state board has promoted class 1 to 9 students this year without any physical or online exams. However, it has decided to postpone class 12 exam and any announcement regarding the same is yet to come.

